Prime Minister Calls for More Action for Mekong Dolphin Preservation

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and local authorities to take more action to preserve the Mekong dolphins (Orcaella brevirostris).

“More attention is needed for the conservation of the Mekong dolphins,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 1,761-metre-long bridge in Kratie province this morning. “The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and local authorities have to ensure that the Mekong dolphins will not be disturbed.”

The Premier made the appeal after three dolphins have been found dead one after another due to entanglement in gillnet in recent weeks.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged all stakeholders to establish a permanent core preservation area for the Mekong dolphins, and asked fishermen to stop using banned fishing gear and fishing at prohibited areas.

According to WWF’s report, eleven dolphins died in 2022 (as of Dec. 24, 2022), bringing the total number of dead dolphins to 29 in the last three years.

