Prime Minister Hun Manet to Engage Proactively in 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Indonesia

H.E. Kitti Tesaphibal Pundit Hun Manet will lead a prominent delegation to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, at the invitation of the ASEAN Chair for the year, H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

According to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this evening, accompanying the Prime Minister will be Cambodia's Deputy Prime Ministers, Ministers, key government officials, and leading business figures, underlining the importance of this regional event to be held from Sept. 4 to 7.

The summit, themed "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth," will concentrate on propelling the ASEAN Community Vision 2025. This marks an essential roadmap for bolstering ASEAN's influence by enhancing its institutional efficacy, with the ultimate goal of championing its people's interests on a global stage. Additionally, the discussions will spotlight the cultivation of an inclusive, visionary, and citizen-centric ASEAN Community, pivotal facets in envisioning the ASEAN 2045.

Key agenda items include the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar and the ASEAN Leaders’ Decision. The leaders will also delve into the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and exchange insights on regional and international matters of shared concern.

During his visit to Jakarta, Prime Minister Hun Manet will extend a courtesy call to President Joko Widodo. He is also scheduled for bilateral dialogues with ASEAN peers and esteemed global leaders.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)