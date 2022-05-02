Prime Minister Uses Another Social Media Network

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning announced his new social media account to the public.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said his new social media is Instagram.

“Before, I posted some pictures in an account named Tasanh, but from now on, I use my official account in Instagram – ‘hunsencambodia’,” he underlined.

‘hunsencambodia’ account has now 59 posts 80.1k followers and 17 following.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has been using different social media networks, including Facebook, Telegram, WhatsUp.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press