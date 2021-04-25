Private Hospitals in Phnom Penh Allowed to Treat Coronavirus Patients

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has permitted registered private hospitals in Phnom Penh capital to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to the ministry’s announcement dated April 25, the interested private hospitals must request for a legal permission from the MoH through the Department of Hospital Services via cellphone and telegram: 012 912 122, 012 891 527, and 012 691 112.

The hospitals considered qualified for the treatment of coronavirus patients are those with adequate location and parking, ambulances with enough medical equipment, appropriate and safe patient rooms, and emergency room with adequate medical materials.

They are also required to have enough trained medical doctors and staff, a laboratory, adequate medical equipment and materials, infection prevention and control management system in accordance with the MoH’s instructions and medical waste management system, and to give regular and timely report to the Ministry of Health.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press