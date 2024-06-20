Private Sector’s Contribution to Mine Clearance Activities to Help Resolve Global Mine Crisis



The contribution of the private sector to humanitarian mine action efforts will help resolve the global mine crisis and accelerate the journey to a mine-free world.

The remarks were made by Senior Minister H.E. Ly Thuch, First Vice President of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority and President of the Mine Ban Convention 2024, during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 18.

The private sector, which has many resources, skills and creative capabilities, is indispensable in this area, said the senior minister, stressing that this contribution will promote innovation and the creation of sustainable support for demining initiatives and social protection.

Landmines continue to threaten lives, disrupt livelihoods and hamper socio-economic development, posing a major obstacle to peace worldwide despite significant progress made through international treaties.

Cambodia became a party to the Ottawa Treaty in 2000 and has been fulfilling its role as a model and leading State Party in the e

limination of anti-personnel mines. The Kingdom has been elected by the 164 States Parties to chair and host the 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Convention – the Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World -in late November this year in Siem Reap cultural province.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse