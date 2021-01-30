Professional Media Vital in Fighting Fake News during COVID-19 Pandemic

AKP Phnom Penh, Professional media and relevant institutions have played a crucial role in combating fake news and disinformation, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

The remark was made by H.E. Phos Sovann, Director General of Information and Broadcasting General Department of the Ministry of Information in a seminar on the Role of Media and Relevant Units in Combating Fake News during COVID-19 Pandemic here in Phnom Penh yesterday.

H.E. Phos Sovann continued that fake news and disinformation are common during disaster, election, outbreak of disease like COVID-19, adding that they usually lead to discrimination and chaos in society.

Fact checking is a mechanism to cease the momentum of fake news and disinformation, the director general said.

He added that the Ministry of Information is working hard in promoting fact news and managing fake news and disinformation, especially during the crisis.

H.E. Ms. Or Vandine, Spokesperson and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health, acknowledged that the professional media contributed not only to fighting fake news and disinformation, but also to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She also thanked professional media practitioners for their contribution to stopping fake news, and was positive that the seminar will equip them with more knowledge and experience as well as promote social security and public order.

Professional media officials from municipal and provincial information departments, staff from Fresh News, and delegates of Cambodia, Laos, Facebook APAC HQ, participated in the seminar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press