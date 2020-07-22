Programme to Equip Technical Skills for Disadvantaged Youth

Ministries of Tourism and of Labour and Vocational Training have kick-started the Skills Development Programme to equip disadvantaged Cambodian youths with appropriate technical skill for decent job opportunity.

H.E. Pak Sokhom, Tourism Secretary of State and H.E. Pich Sophoan, Labour and Vocational Training Secretary of State chaired the official launching of the programme supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) on July 20.

The programme will offer vocational skill training, including tourism and hospitality, for especially young women in five target provinces, including Kratie, Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri and Preah Vihear.

The secretaries of state spoke highly of the programme, running from 2020 to 2024, that will contribute enormously to Cambodia’s human resource development as well as tourism.

With the provided market-oriented skills, the Cambodian youths targeted will be able to reach out to job opportunities with decent income to improve their livelihood.

The programme also entails intervention to capacitate concerned government officials at both national and sub-national level to effectively assist youth with the skill development and hunting of job openings.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press