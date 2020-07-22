Project NEXT 2020 for E-Sport Launched

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has launched its new Project NEXT 2020 driving stronger capacity corresponding to the current relentless improvement of the sport sector in the globe.

The Project NEXT is a new version for the year’s e-sport with new heroes, logo, appearance, voice, vision and story, aiming to provide players new experience and excitement from the games.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is now developing and increasing its creative efficiency in response to the emerging demand in Cambodia’s entertainment industry.

According to Mr. Jien Chanra, Deputy Secretary General of E-sport Federation Cambodia (EFC), the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is considered as a popular e-sport across the world including in Cambodia.

He added that by far Cambodia has hosted such entertainment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press