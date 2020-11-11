Project to Build Market Oriented Skill Set for Marginalised Youth Launched

Skills for Success project has been kick-started to provide youth especially women and those from marginalised groups market-oriented skill sets for job openings with decent income.

Made possible through the cooperation among the vocational training centres in Siem Reap and Rattanakiri, Bandos Komar Association and Plan International Cambodia, the project will be implemented in the two provinces.

At the project launching at Siem Reap province, Deputy Provincial Governor H.E. Neak Neron highlighted that with the skill sets, the youth will be able to find jobs with decent income, eventually making them contributors to the development of Cambodia.

He also encouraged the project to train quality trainers so as to sustain the effort to equip marginalised youth with the market-oriented skills.

According to the Deputy Country Director of Plan International Cambodia Mr. Yi Kimthan, the project focuses on youth from 15 to 24 years old by providing them vocational skills with demand in the labour market.

Dubbed as ‘Skills for Success’, the project will last from 2020 until 2023, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press