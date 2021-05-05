Promoting 21st Century School Leadership and Education Management

Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) and the Temasek Foundation-the National Institute of Education (NIE) of Singapore is jointly organising a long-term workshop to promote school leadership and education management in the 21st century.

The five-month online workshop, commencing yesterday until Sept. 30, was themed “school management in the 21st century, and guidelines of school management in the 21st century”.

A total of 128 school managers, inspection officials and trainers are attending the exercise to develop their capacity not only to lead the process but also to echo the training to other school managers.

Addressing the opening of the workshop, H.E. Hang Choun Naron, Cambodian Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, thanked NIE and Temasek Foundation for their collaboration on the training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also underlined the efficiency of school leadership as a key responsibility and means to engage active participation of family and community in school management as well as human resource development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press