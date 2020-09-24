Promoting Environmental Science Education in Cambodia

Minister of Environment H.E. Say Samal and Australian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Pablo Kang have discussed the promotion of education in environmental science in Cambodia.

The discussion took place recently at the ministry here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Say Samal highlighted the importance of environmental science in natural resource conservation and management in Cambodia.

It will contribute positively to Cambodia’s ecosystem through the development of conservation policies as well as strategic plans, he added.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of exchange visits among the students of Cambodia and Australia specialising in the field.

H.E. Pablo Kang spoke highly of the achievements of the Royal Government of Cambodia as well as the Ministry of Environment in environmental conservation work.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press