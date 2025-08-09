Promotion of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Cambodia Appreciated



Phnom penh: The Senate of Cambodia has spoken highly of the Disability Action Council (DAC)’s progress in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and preventing and reducing discrimination against them. H.E. Ngy Chanphal, Chairman of the Human Rights, Complaint Reception, Investigations, and Inspection Committee (First Committee), highlighted the appreciation during a meeting with H.E. Met Makara, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation, and Vice President of the DAC.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Ngy Chanphal shared the roles and duties of his committee as well as his personal experiences and views to further increase the efficiency of the work to promote the rights of persons with disabilities. The secretary and members from the First Committee, as well as other senior representatives of the DAC, also joined the meeting.

