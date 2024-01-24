Property Developer AMIS Launched in Dubai; Unveils AED 425 Million Woodland Residences

AMIS collaborates with Laminam to bring Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to every villa within the development

DUBAI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Real estate developer AMIS today announced its establishment in Dubai with the launch of its first project, The Woodland Residences, an AED 425 million development featuring the first integration of actual branded surfaces into properties in the UAE.

The Woodland Residences’ Front View

Boasting a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the development elevates the concept of branded residences from mere aesthetics and marketing to seamless product integration within unit interiors.

The Woodland Residences signifies a turning point in luxury real estate, heralding a milestone collaboration between AMIS and Laminam. This partnership brings Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to grace every villa within the project. The opulent surfaces, expertly embedded into the wall cladding across common areas, not only elevate the visual appeal but also add real value to the properties, presenting a distinctive and enriched experience for discerning homeowners.

Alberto Selmi, CEO & President of Laminam, stated: "Our product range fully aligns with this project by AMIS, and we are looking forward to seeing the final results once ready in the middle of 2026. We are sure that customers will be delighted."

Commenting on the launch, Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS, said: "In The Woodland Residences, we’ve gone beyond the traditional ‘branded residence’ concept. Our focus is on integrating actual branded products into every villa, moving beyond mere aesthetics to embed authenticity and real value within the architecture. Our collaboration with Laminam allows us to craft properties where customers tangibly embrace branded products within their homes. This makes our project the UAE’s first to seamlessly infuse branded surfaces into the interiors, setting a new standard for luxury real estate."

Dubai, having recently surpassed Miami to claim the top spot for hosting the largest volume of branded residences, maintains its position as a trailblazer in redefining luxury living in the global real estate market.

Located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, The Woodland Residences sits within the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. Offering a 100-meter swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents, this serene oasis represents an ideal setting for relaxation and recreation within the bustling heart of Dubai.

Committed to unparalleled luxury, each villa at The Woodland Residences offers a private pool and an elevator, enhancing convenience and delivering an unmatched living experience for its residents.

Every villa at The Woodland Residences ensures an Instagrammable view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline.

