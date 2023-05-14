PROTECT COUNTRY’S GOOD NAME, PILGRIMS TOLD

Malaysians going to perform ibadah in the Holy Land are reminded to protect the country’s good name and not to commit illegal acts, including abusing umrah or tourist visas for haj.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the act not only violated the laws of Saudi Arabia but would also affect the good relations between the two countries.

“Not only this year, but there were also people who did this last year, and I can say that the Saudi government has identified them,” he told reporters after officiating at the Federal Territories-level Perdana Haj Course at the Putra Mosque here tonight.

He said the matter should not be taken lightly because the authorities will conduct inspections at every checkpoint during the pilgrimage, and they also have the right to take action if one is found to be breaking the law.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh said about 1,600 prospective pilgrims participated in the haj course, which is being implemented in stages nationwide from April 29 until tomorrow.

The first flight to the Holy Land is on May 21.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency