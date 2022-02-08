Provation appoints Wilhelm as exclusive representative in Australia and New Zealand for its market-leading clinical productivity solution.

Provation® MD complies with the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care and allows the digital capture of the Commission’s four colonoscopy clinical care standard indicators for safe and appropriate colonoscopies.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA and Sidney, NSW, Australia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a further demonstration of its commitment to elevate the standard of healthcare, Wilhelm Integrated Solutions (WIS) is proud to announce that it has become the exclusive distributor of the global Gold Standard for gastroenterology (GI) procedure documentation, Provation® MD, for Australia and New Zealand.

For more than 25 years, Provation has been a market leader in clinical productivity software. Every day, more than 15,000 physicians and endoscopists in over 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide use its intuitive workflows, image capture, and deep medical content for Gastroenterology and Respiratory documentation.

Importantly, the adoption of Provation simplifies the process for clinicians and health service organisations down under to comply with the Colonoscopy Clinical Care Standard, streamlining procedural documentation, improving workflows, and integrating with existing hospital information systems.

On signing the agreement, Chad Wilhelm, Managing Director of Wilhelm, said, “Provation is an excellent fit with our rapidly expanding digital health offerings because it helps healthcare professionals remove the inconsistencies that come with paper documentation, ensuring that they have accurate information, while reducing clicks and costs. We are excited that Provation chose Wilhelm for its first partnership in the Asia Pacific region and by working together we can rapidly expand Provation’s market-leading position in Australia and New Zealand.”

In awarding this significant opportunity to Wilhelm, consideration was given to Wilhelm’s excellent reputation and strong customer relationships with both the private and public hospital sectors, its ability to provide a total operating room solution – from design to construction to clinical enablement, training and ongoing support.

“We are very excited to have Wilhelm Integrated Solutions as an official partner,” said Daniel Hamburger, President and CEO of Provation. “Wilhelm’s ‘boots on the ground’ presence in Australia and New Zealand will allow Provation to expand its market penetration, while empowering more clinicians and endoscopists with the tools they need to deliver quality healthcare for all.”

Wilhelm plans to rapidly introduce Provation to leading healthcare facilities across Australia and New Zealand. “Given the age and limited functionality of some of the existing solutions in the market, we see this as a unique opportunity for hospitals to upgrade to the gold standard for procedural documentation,” said Chad Wilhelm.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical procedure reports, anaesthesia documentation, quality reporting, and more. Provation is best known globally for providing the Gold Standard for gastroenterology (GI) procedure documentation, Provation® MD, and #1 Best in KLAS anaesthesia information management system, Provation® iPro. Our purpose is to empower providers worldwide with the tools they need to deliver quality healthcare for all. Provation serves more than 5,000 hospitals and health systems, surgery centres, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups worldwide. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com.

About Wilhelm

Wilhelm is an Australian owned healthcare technology company on a mission to improve health in Australia and New Zealand. Wilhelm is at the forefront of innovation for safety and infection control. It exists to raise the bar on health standards in a world where this has become more challenging than ever before. Technology enables Wilhelm to lead the way in modular design and construction, infection control, radiation safety and digital health. https://wilhelm.com.au

Attachment

Tristan Galvan Provation 612.313.1548 tristan.galvan@ provationmedical.com Tanya Felton Wilhelm +61 488 051 839 tanyaf@wilhelm.com.au