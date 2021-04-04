PTC will issue its decision on the Appeals against the Co-Investigating Judges’ Closing Orders in Case 003 On 7 April 2021

On 7 April 2021, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia will issue its decision on the Appeals against the Co-Investigating Judges’ Closing Orders in Case 003.

On 28 November 2018, the International Co-Investigating Judge issued his Closing Order (Indictment) sending MEAS Muth for trial while on the same day the National Co-Investigating Judge issued his Order Dismissing the Case against MEAS Muth (Dismissal Order).

The Pre-Trial Chamber was seized of the Appeals lodged by the National Co-Prosecutor and the Co-Lawyers for the Charged Person, on 5 April 2019 and 8 April 2019, respectively, against the International Co-Investigating Judge’s Indictment, and the Appeal lodged by the International Co-Prosecutor on 8 April 2019 against the National Co-Investigating Judge’s Dismissal Order.

On 27, 28 and 29 November 2019, the Pre-Trial Chamber held a hearing in Case 003 to hear the arguments of the Parties.

The Pre-Trial Chamber’s decision will be available at: www.eccc.gov.kh

Source: Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia