Public and Private Universities Allowed to Reopen

The Royal Government of Cambodia has authorised the in-class resumption for universities, both public and private.

In his voice message this morning, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has asked the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to prepare for the reopening of all public and private universities.

Earlier, the Royal Government allowed all secondary schools to reopen, but only vaccinated students and teachers against COVID-19 can enter the school.

The in-class resumption has been authorised thanks to the high vaccination rate, especially among teachers, education staff and students.

For the kindergarten and primary schools, they must apply for authorisation from the municipal administration which will dispatch a working group to examine and assess the risk level in accordance to the actual situation before making any decision.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press