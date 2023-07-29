PUBLIC INVITED TO APPRECIATE INDEPENDENCE, UNDERSTAND MALAYSIA MADANI AT ART MARKET

The public has been invited to appreciate the importance of independence and understand the concept of Malaysia MADANI through an exhibition and sale of artworks under the Nat Seni programme at Kangar Street Art 2.0.

Persatuan Pelukis Negeri Perlis chairman Yaakob Abd Aziz said the two-day programme which begins today, is an effort of artists in the state to support the government's initiative in promoting the spirit of independence, especially among the younger generation.

"Nat (a one-day market in the northern slang) allows the community to see for themselves the works of art that have patriotic value," he told Bernama here today.

He said that 15 artists are involved in the programme to display and sell their respective artworks.

“Visitors can also express their understanding and emotions about the meaning of independence through the 'MADANI Independence Inspiration' canvas available there.

“At night, there are various activities, including recitation of patriotic poems accompanied by ‘muzik keroncong’ (traditional music) to evoke the nostalgia of the 1970s and 80s,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency