Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium),
Robelga SRL / Robert Taub
On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robelga SRL following the passive downward crossing by Robelga SRL of the 3% threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, Robelga SRL held 696,000 shares, representing 2.78% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).
The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:
-
- Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle), BMI Estate (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle) and Robert Taub
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021
- Threshold that is crossed: 3%
- Denominator: 25,002,609
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the
securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the
securities
|Robert Taub
|2,121,470
|2,121,470
|8.48%
|BMI Estate
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Robelga SRL
|696,000
|696,000
|2.78%
|Subtotal
|2,817,470
|2,817,470
|11.27%
|TOTAL
|2,817,470
|0
|11.27%
|0.00%
-
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.
- Additional information:
1. On 23 June 2021, MINV SA (former shareholder) was absorbed (merger by absorption) by Robelga SRL.
2. The participation of Robelga SRL passed below the 3% threshold. The participation of the group Robelga SRL and Robert Taub stays above the 10% threshold.
3. BMI Estate is the new name of Romata (mistakenly referred to as “Ronata” in the previous transparency notification).
Together Partnership
On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Together Partnership following the passive downward crossing of the 10% threshold on July 9, 2021. As of such date, Together held 2,503,500 shares, representing 9.84% of the total number of voting rights on July 9, 2021 (25,437,859).
The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:
-
- Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by: a person notifying alone
- Person subject to the notification requirement: Together Partnership (with address at Uitbreidingstraat 10-16, 2600 Berchem)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 9, 2021
- Threshold that is crossed: 10%
- Denominator: 25,437,859
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the
securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the
securities
|Together Partnership
|2,503,500
|2,503,500
|9.84%
|TOTAL
|2,503,500
|9.84%
-
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Together Partnership is not a controlled entity.
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, Chief Financial Officer
fabian.suarez@nyxoah.com
+32 10 22 24 55
