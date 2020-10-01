Pulse Secure Wins Inaugural CybersecAsia Award for Best Mobile and Remote Security

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure, the leading provider of Zero Trust Secure Access solutions, today announced it has been conferred as the winner in the Best Mobile and Remote Security category at the inaugural CybersecAsia Awards 2020, an industry award organized by CybersecAsia in recognition of outstanding companies that have made significant advances and innovations in the field of cybersecurity in the last two years.

CybersecAsia is a leading authority and news outlet on every aspect of cybersecurity in Asia Pacific, ranging from threat landscape to security strategies and data privacy. It is targeted at C-suite leaders, directors, vice presidents and senior business and technology managers involved in ensuring security within end-user organizations across all industry sectors.

Pulse Secure offers easy, comprehensive Secure Access solutions that provide visibility and seamless, protected connectivity between users, devices, things and services. The company delivers suites and a SaaS platform that uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access, enabling hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. It is a proven security solution with more than 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrusting Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce, deliver reliable access and ensure business compliance.

All winners of the CybersecAsia Awards were determined by a judging panel of experienced editors, chief information security officers (CISOs) as well as cybersecurity experts and advisors in the Asia Pacific region.

Introduced in July 2020, Pulse Zero Trust Access (PZTA), which is a cloud-based, multi-tenant secure access service that enables organizations to provide users easy, anywhere access to multi-cloud and data center applications with Zero Trust assurance, cemented Pulse Secure’s win in the Best Mobile and Remote Security category.

With enterprises advancing workforce mobility and business digitization increasingly, PZTA offers users streamlined application access while allowing organizations to govern every request by automatically verifying identity, device and security posture before granting a direct, encrypted connection between the user’s device and applications residing in public clouds, private clouds or data centers.

“Our gratitude goes to CybersecAsia and its distinguished panel of judges for bestowing Pulse Secure with such an incredible honor and making us the proud recipient of the Best Mobile and Remote Security award,” said Joe Signorelli, Vice President for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) at Pulse Secure. “We are privileged to have an instrumental role in empowering our customers with more capabilities and flexibility that enable workforce mobility, supporting new business growth and meeting compliance requirements in today’s volatile climate.”

PZTA demonstrates Pulse Secure’s relentless commitment to innovation, through an evolutionary approach to secure access and by providing organizations with greater deployment flexibility and operational efficiency. PZTA works seamlessly with Pulse Secure’s existing secure access solution portfolios to provide organizations with a more integrated platform to optimize resources.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 24,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

