Queen Grants Audience To MRCS National Chairman



KUALA LUMPUR, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today granted an audience to Tengku Temenggong Kedah, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim, who is the National Chairman of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS).

According to a post on the Facebook page of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, the audience took place at Istana Negara here.

Also in attendance were MRCS Secretary-General Hakim Hamzah, Governing Board member Syamil Fahim Mohammed Fahim and Communication Officer Mohammad Khairul Abd Wahab.

Meanwhile, in a separate Facebook post, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah granted an audience to Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir this afternoon.

Also present at the meeting, held at Istana Negara, were Higher Education Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang and Higher Education Director-General Prof Dr Azlinda Azman.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency