Queen-Mother Appreciates More Active Role of Cambodian Women

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Preah Mahaksatrey Norodom Monineath Sihanouk has acknowledged remarkable improvement of gender equality in the society and indispensable role of women in COVID-19 response and containment.

Her Majesty the Queen-Mother of Cambodia made the note in her recent pubic message to cheer the 110th International Women’s Day on Mar. 8 in Cambodia.

She expressed her strong support for this year’s theme, “Women and Development in the COVID-19 Context”, that highlights women’s contribution in development amidst COVID-19 crisis, considering it a well-timed focus.

Women have been actively engaged among the frontliners such as medical personel taking care of COVID-19 patients, and as household head to look after the family and educate the children, she said.

Guided by the Rectangular Strategy phase IV of the Royal Government of Cambodia, women and girls in overall, she continued, have received opportunities to advance their skills and leadership and are playing a vital role in public, corporate and political affairs, becoming a backbone of the country’s economy and society.

Samdech Preah Mahaksatrey spoke highly of the commitment of the Royal Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and of the two legislative bodies in ensuring all the achievements for women and girls.

She also acknowledged the hard work of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and the Cambodian National Council for Women to bring the change.

With the consistent move and solidarity, the Queen-Mother was optimistic that Cambodia will achieve its 2050 vision and the sustainable development goal (SDG) of leaving no one behind.

Samdech Preah Mahaksatrey did not forget to reaffirm the deep appreciation and love of all Cambodians by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and herself.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press