Radient Technologies Inc. Provides Update on Filing of Year-End Financial Statements

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), announces that the Company will be relying on the temporary 45 day extension to the filing deadline of its annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended March 31, 2020 granted by the Alberta Securities Commission (“ASC”) in response to unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19. The notice released states that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to August 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company was to file its annual financial statements and MD&A by July 29, 2020. Relying on ASC Blanket Order 51-519, which provides the Company with an additional 45 days from the deadline to file, the Company expects to file its annual financial statements and MD&A on or before September 14, 2020.

All material business developments since the date of the Company’s filing of its interim financial statements and MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2019 have been disclosed.

The Company acknowledges that management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy, that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, until the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed.

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding Company’s reliance on ASC Blanket Order 51-519; and the Company’s annual financial statements and MD&A. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.