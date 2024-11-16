Rainfall Prediction for 2025: Medium Amount at Beginning, but Downpours at Year End.



Phnom Penh: Cambodia’s traditional prediction on annual rainfall distribution using drippings of wax from burning candles indicates a medium amount of rain at the beginning and downpours at the end of the coming year in almost all the 25 provinces and the capital city. The rainfall distribution prediction using drippings of wax from burning candles was organised in the Royal Palace during the full moon in the mid-night of Nov. 15 under the royal presidency of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the traditional prediction is conducted once a year to encourage Cambodian farmers to prepare for the next farming season. Twenty-five candles were burned, with each representing a province and the capital city. The candles were placed in a diagonal position to allow the melted wax to drip and foretell the amount of rain expected in each province and the capital city.

The traditional prediction on rainfall distribution is part of the

annual Water Festival held from Nov. 14 to 16. On the same night, His Majesty the King also presided over the ceremonies of “Sampeas Preah Khe” – Moon Festival – and “Ok Ambok” – (eating Ambok, a type of glutinous rice roasted and crushed with pestle, with banana or coconut juice).