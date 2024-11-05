Raised Operational Standards At Labuan Liberty Wharf Boosts Confidence Among Shipping Lines.



LABUAN: Labuan’s container port operator, Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd (MPM), has significantly improved efficiency in cargo handling and port services at Labuan Liberty Wharf, also known as Labuan Port. Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Chan Foong Hin said this has boosted confidence among shipping lines, who now see it as a reliable port for handling cargo.

According to BERNAMA News Agency, the port’s swift cargo handling turnaround has strengthened its position as a pivotal logistics hub in the region. MPM has notably raised operational standards at the wharf, enhancing the maritime logistics sector and meeting the demands of shipping lines with increased efficiency. MPM’s commitment to quality has also fuelled its growth as a regional logistics player, attracting more vessel traffic and playing a crucial role in Malaysia’s maritime sector, he said during a working visit to the port here today.

MPM managing director Datuk Seri Patrick Tiong said the port’s evolution into a highly compe

titive hub reflects the efforts of past and present stakeholders. “Where vessels once berthed for three to four days, now, it is within a 24-hour turnaround. A testament to our operational improvements,” he said. He noted that the company now processes containers at a rate of 17-18 TEUs per hour, a significant increase from the previous rate of three to four TEUs per hour.

Tiong also highlighted the port’s transition to 24-hour operations, which has enhanced productivity and offered clients greater flexibility. Despite challenges, including the effects of past COVID-19 restrictions, MPM has collaborated with government agencies to restore shipping lines’ confidence in Labuan’s capabilities, he added.