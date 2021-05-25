Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces the addition of Kristine Williams and Jonathan Paris to the Executive Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth

LOWELL, Mass., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., the leading provider of data integrity and automation technology for microbial detection in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is pleased to announce two new executive leadership appointments to support its vision of becoming the trusted standard in the microbial quality control (MQC) marketplace. Both new leaders report directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Spignesi.

Kristine Williams, Vice President, Research and Development

Kristine (“Kris”) Williams has been appointed as Vice President, Research and Development. In this role, Williams leads all aspects of the company’s new product design and development activities. She joins the company from EcoLab, where she held progressive leadership positions across Research and Development, Engineering, Supply Chain and Quality over a period spanning nearly twenty years.

“Kris brings extensive global experience managing end-to-end product development and has significant experience implementing processes to support and scale product roadmaps and launches across multiple disciplines,” said Spignesi. “Her breadth and depth of experience in taking products from concept to market will be critical as we expand our portfolio of offerings, which is a key driver of our future growth strategy.”

Williams holds an Executive Development Program Certificate from Wharton Business School, a Management Development Program Certificate from University of North Carolina and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Texas.

Jonathan Paris, Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Jonathan Paris has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this newly created role, Paris leads all aspects of the company’s global legal and compliance activities. He joins the company from Insulet, where he served as the Deputy General Counsel for the past 6 years. Prior to joining Insulet, he built nearly twenty years of progressive experience in several roles including Associate General Counsel and Senior Corporate Counsel at Medtronic (previously Covidien), as well as Deputy General Counsel at Alliance Energy and Associate Director, Corporate Counsel at Publicis (formerly Digitas).

“Jonathan’s business acumen and broad experience managing a wide range of both corporate and commercial legal activities will be instrumental as we execute our growth strategy and scale the business globally,” said Spignesi.

Paris holds a B.A. from Colby College, an M.S. in Finance from Suffolk University, and a J.D. from Suffolk University.

“I am excited to welcome Kris and Jonathan to our executive leadership team,” said Spignesi. “They are key additions to the highly capable and well-rounded team we’re building to support the execution of our growth strategy and achievement of our vision to become the global standard in MQC.”

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (RMB) creates, sells, validates and services innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company’s Growth Direct™—the first and only growth-based system to automate rapid compendial QC Micro testing—ensures data integrity, compliance, and operational efficiencies driven by rapid methods and automation. RMB is dedicated to providing groundbreaking technology and products to support companies in their journey to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, and better predictability, ultimately providing higher quality products for improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.rapidmicrobio.com. Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobio or LinkedIn.

Contact(s)

Courtney Makolandra

Rapid Micro Biosystems

[email protected]

978.349.3200