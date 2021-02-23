Rapid Micro Biosystems Hires Senior Vice President of Strategy

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Micro Biosystems, the leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gurinder Grewal as Senior Vice President of Strategy, reporting directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Spignesi.

In this newly created role, Grewal will be responsible for owning and executing on the company’s significant growth plans. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a truly unique market position in a very large and expanding global market opportunity. Grewal is responsible for driving the company’s global corporate strategy, marketing, product management, government affairs, and business development efforts to expand its capabilities as a significant and highly value-added partner to our customers. Grewal brings 20+ years of corporate and financial strategy, business development, and investment experience to RMB. He joins the company from Advent International, a highly successful global, growth-oriented private equity firm where, over 12 years, he grew his career from Principal to Partner & Managing Director. He led numerous private equity investments, where he closely partnered with management teams and developed strategies to drive significant organic and inorganic revenue and earnings growth. Prior to Advent, Grewal spent five years at Bain Capital where he built his career from Associate to Vice President. He started his career at Credit Suisse, where he was an Analyst on the investment banking team. Grewal holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and an HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

“Rapid Micro Biosystems is at a critical time of growth. Gurinder brings a wealth of experience and will play a leading role in helping us expand our customer base and accelerating our growth,” said Spignesi. “His contributions will be critical to achieving our global growth ambitions and reinforcing Rapid Micro Biosystems’ position as the leader in automated microbial quality control solutions.”

“I am extremely excited to be joining Rapid Micro Biosystems at such an incredible time in the Company’s journey and to be part of a world-class management team,” said Grewal. “I look forward to partnering with the team to achieve our ambition of significant long-term growth by focusing on our market and our customers.”

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems (RMB) creates, sells, validates and services innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company’s Growth Direct™—the first and only growth-based system to automate rapid compendial QC Micro testing—ensures data integrity, compliance, and operational efficiencies driven by rapid methods and automation. RMB is dedicated to providing groundbreaking technology and products to support companies in their journey to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, and better predictability, ultimately providing higher quality products for improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.rapidmicrobio.com. Follow RMB at @rapidmicrobio or LinkedIn.

