Rare Animal Species Spotted in Pursat’s Wildlife Sanctuary

About three-month recording of camera traps indicates various rare, endangered, and vulnerable wild animals in Cambodia's wildlife sanctuary in Pursat province.

The news was a primary result of the 20 camera traps review released recently by the working group under the “Cambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project” (CSLEP).

The team worked closely with the General Department of Administration for Nature Conservation and Protection of the Ministry of the Environment, Pursat Provincial Department of Environment and the rangers in the area.

They spotted rare animals such as the Asian elephant, gaur, clouded leopard, black bear, sambar deer, wild dog, and peacock.

Endangered (EN) and vulnerable (VU) wild species including pangolin, Asiatic golden cat, and coral-billed ground-cuckoo also appeared in the recording.

The camera trap monitoring was aimed to identify wild animal species belong to both local and global conservation list which is also part of the wildlife sanctuary management plan endorsed by the Ministry of Environment.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)