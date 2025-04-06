Rare Battambang ‘Ktish’ Mango Fetches High Price in Market



Battambang: The ‘Ktish’ mango of Battambang, a native Cambodian mango variety known for its distinctive taste, is now fetching high prices on the market due to its rarity.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, this unique mango, traditionally grown in Battambang province, is small in size and can be eaten even when unripe, as it retains a naturally sweet flavour throughout its maturity. However, the variety is becoming increasingly rare, with local observers noting that many old trees have been cut down and few new ones are being cultivated. As the Khmer New Year approaches, the first harvest of the season is hitting the market – and demand is high due to limited supply.





Sun Phalla, a local fruit vendor at Nat Market in Battambang city, said she collects Ktish mangoes from villages in her area to resell. According to her, current market prices range from 8,000 to 12,000 Riel (Cambodian currency) or approximately US$2 to US$3 per kilogramme – considered high compared to other varieties. She added that she currently sells around 15 to 25 kilogrammes of Ktish mangoes per day. However, she anticipates that prices might drop during the New Year season as more mango trees in the area begin to bear fruit.





Pin Say, a resident of Chamkar Samrong commune, owns five Ktish mango trees and has been preserving them to protect the variety from extinction. He shares the fruits with family and friends to ensure the younger generation gets to experience the authentic taste of this native mango. Pin Say noted that while imported mangoes from other regions are widely available, they lack the flavour of Battambang’s Ktish mango. He added that if there are interested buyers, the mango can be sold at a fair price.





Despite its market value, there appears to be little local interest in cultivating the Ktish mango, unlike other popular varieties like ‘Keo Romeat.’ It remains unclear whether this is due to a lack of seedlings or other reasons.

