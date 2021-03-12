Rare Bone Fossil found in Koh Kong Studied

A team of archaeologists from the Ministry of Environment is studying a rare bone fossil found on Koh Por island near the Tatai Wildlife Sanctuary in Koh Kong province.

The study aims to characterise the species that the fossil belongs to, according to Mr. Lim Vanchan, Chief of Office of the ministry’s Heritage Department, who shared the news recently.

The fossil, he added, was 70 centimetres long and 20 centimetres wide and could be the first animal bone fossil in Cambodia.

Based on the geological maps, the area dates back as far as 65 to 190 million years ago, so could be associated with animals that existed during the dinosaur’s time.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra, the ministry’s Secretary of State and Spokesperson, shared that the tracing was intended to understand the evolution of the historical heritage site.

He continued that the results of the study can be then shared with tourists and other interested researchers and students.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press