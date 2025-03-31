Rare Silvered Langur Spotted in Cambodia’s Mekong Flooded Forests



Kratie: A rare silvered langur (Trachypithecus germaini) was photographed by a WWF research team last weekend in the Mekong flooded forests of Kratie province, Cambodia. The discovery was confirmed by WWF on Mar. 29, 2025.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, silvered langurs are known for their distinctive mixed-colored fur, sometimes earning them the nickname ‘the monkey wearing a suit.’ With their striking eyes and unique appearance, they are among the most visually captivating primates in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Despite their beauty, silvered langurs face serious threats from human activities, including habitat destruction and illegal wildlife trade. The species is classified as Critically Endangered (CR) on the IUCN Red List, meaning it is at extreme risk of extinction. Additionally, it is listed under Appendix I of CITES, which grants it the highest level of international protection against trade.

WWF’s discovery highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts to protect these rare primates and th

eir fragile habitat.