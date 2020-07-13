Rattanakiri Province Has 14 Tourism Destinations

Rattanakiri, a mountainous northeastern province of Cambodia, is well-known for its stunning natural beauty and ethnic diversity.

Rattanakiri province has in total 14 tourism destinations, including 12 natural sites, 2 cultural natural sites, and 8 nature-based tourism sites under the management of ethnic minority communities.

The update was shared by H.E. Thong Savon, Governor of Rattanakiri province, at a press conference organised here this morning by the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers.

Among the many tourist attractions are the crystal clear Yeak Laom volcanic lake, fresh waterfalls, dense rainforest with exotic flora and fauna, and so on.

Established on Feb. 17, 1959, Rattanakiri is 588 kilometres from Phnom Penh capital. It borders Laos to the north, Vietnam to the east, Mondulkiri province to the south, and the province of Stung Treng to the west. The current population in the province is 208,686.

Last year, the province welcomed 231,873 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 4.34 percent. Of them, 206,682 were national tourists, up 4.76 percent, and 25,191 were foreign visitors, up 1.1 percent.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press