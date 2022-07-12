RC Cola International at Drinktec 2022 in Munich, Germany

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RC Cola International, its clients, and guests from around the world will get together for one of the biggest beverage expos in the industry, Drinktec 2022, this September 12 to 16 in Munich, Germany. Drinktec is the world’s leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry. RC Cola International and its team will be present at the trade show, introducing new and exciting products and portfolio additions.

With world economies opening up, an overdue show and tell of exciting new innovations in the industry are awaited by Drinktec’s audience. With that, RC Cola International is thrilled to get together with bottlers and partners to showcase all that has been happening over the last couple of years. From improvements in business continuity during the pandemic to exciting and tasty new portfolio additions and introductions, as well as the newly launched marketing campaign for the company’s flagship brand, RC Cola.

“We are excited to see the world opening up again, as being able to meet our partners and colleagues from around the world in person is such an important part of our business”, said Francis J Lamprea, Managing Director at RC Cola International. “This Drinktec, we are looking forward to sharing our most recent developments and innovations with our visitors, and we are inviting them into the wonderful world of RC Cola, a world that has been ever-evolving and reinventing itself, since 1905.”

In correlation with the digital nature of business interactions during the pandemic, the RC Cola team has also launched a unique digital portal for its partners around the world. The portal assures the continuity of business for bottlers, answering different marketing, sales, technology, and training needs, online.

RC Cola welcomes members of the industry to visit the team at their Drinktec booth 455 in Hall A5 and learn more about the new products and updates. You may request a meeting with one of our Business Managers by emailing WeWelcomeBottlers@rcgbi.com

