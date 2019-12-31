RCAF Commander Receives Russian Ambassador

Cambodian Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen has received Russian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dmity Tsvetkov.

During the recent meeting here in Phnom Penh, H.E. Dmity Tsvetkov said that Russia is prepared for the cooperation with the RCAF to modernise Cambodia's military hardware and equipment and train its human resources.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen expressed his appreciation of the intention and thanked the Russian counterpart for the mentioned cooperation.

Through the Russian ambassador, H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen also invited Russian commander-in-chief to visit Cambodia in the near future.

