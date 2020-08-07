Re-Skilling and Up-Skilling Tourism Workers in Cambodia

The Ministry of Tourism and the Swisscontact Cambodia have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to provide tourism and hospitality vocational skill training for Cambodian youth.

Under the so-called Skills Development Programme for 2020-2024, the agreement was signed in the presence of Tourism Minister H.E. Thong Khon and Ms. Naddia Ottiger, Acting Director of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) at the ministry office on Wednesday.

The project will be implemented in five target provinces of Kratie, Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri and Preah Vihear.

H.E. Pak Sokhom, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Tourism highlighted that the project responds very well to the current need of Cambodia in fostering the tourism industry.

To catch up with the emerging market, shaken by COVID-19 pandemic, tourism workers need both to be re-skilled and up-skilled, he added.

Expanding the tourism market and entrepreneurship especially through the use of new technology and innovation are also essential.

The signed agreement will also build the capacity of ministry’s line officials at both national and sub-national level to become trainers, facilitators, and evaluators of Cambodia’s tourism human resources.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press