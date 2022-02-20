Real Estate Investment in Preah Sihanouk Aimed

A firm branded SUNWAH is interested in an investment on real estate sector in Preah Sihanouk province.

The interest was revealed by Mr. Jason Choi, Director of SUNWAH, in a meeting with H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk province at the province on Thursday.

Mr. Jason Choi informed H.E. Governor that SUNWAH is investing in real estate throughout the world with branches in China, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong and Canada.

H.E. Kuoch Chamroeun welcomed the intention and underlined potential investment in Preah Sihanouk province both in real estate and other sectors.

The governor continued that the government has put a policy to transform the province into a role-model multi-purpose economic zone and a financial city.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press