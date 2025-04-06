Ream Naval Base Welcomes All Friendly Nations’ Warships, Says Cambodian PM



Kampong Som: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning announced that the Ream Naval Base is now open to warships from all friendly countries, provided they are less than 20,000 tonnes.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, while presiding over the inauguration ceremony of Ream Naval Base modernisation achievements and the Cambodia-China Ream Joint Logistics and Training Centre in Kampong Som city, Preah Sihanouk province, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet explained that the naval base had been closed since 2022 due to ongoing construction. With the modernisation now complete, Cambodia is ready to welcome naval cooperation with international partners.





He stated that Cambodia welcomes warships from any country weighing less than 20,000 tonnes, provided prior notice is given, except in urgent cases. The Premier also reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to continue strengthening its naval capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime security.





The Prime Minister emphatically declared that the Ream Naval Base remains fully under Cambodian sovereignty and control. He emphasized that the Royal Government of Cambodia will never allow any foreign military base to be established in Cambodia.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence H.E. Gen. Tea Seiha highlighted that the newly inaugurated facilities cover a total area of 787,673 square metres and include a military port, a 5,000-tonne dry dock, a 1,000-tonne slipway, office buildings, dormitories, and other logistics infrastructure.

