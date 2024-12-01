Record Participation at Angkor Wat Half Marathon Highlights Cambodia’s Stability, PM Asserts.



Siem Reap: The 2024 Angkor Wat International Half Marathon set a new record with nearly 14,000 participants, showcasing an unprecedented turnout of professional and non-professional athletes from 87 countries. Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet highlighted this event as a testament to the enduring peace and political stability in Cambodia.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Prime Minister expressed his views while presiding over the 29th edition of the marathon alongside his spouse, government officials, foreign ambassadors, and private sector representatives. The event took place at dawn in the historic Siem Reap province, home to the iconic Angkor Wat temple complex.

On behalf of the Royal Government, Prime Minister Hun Manet conveyed gratitude to both national and international athletes for their participation, which supports campaigns for education, public health, and humanitarian activities, particularly aiding landmine victims.

H.E. Thong Khon, Senior Minister and President

of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) and the Organising Committee, reported a total of 13,887 runners, including 10,532 Cambodians and 3,345 foreigners, participated in the marathon. The majority of international runners hailed from countries such as Great Britain, France, Australia, and Japan.

In his speech, Thong Khon encouraged the runners by saying, “I wish all runners a successful race as we unite to support humanitarian causes and assist landmine victims. Let’s run together with joy, unity, and safety.”

Since its inception in 1996, the Angkor Wat International Half Marathon has aimed to raise funds for humanitarian causes, focusing on children’s healthcare, assistance for landmine victims, and support for other vulnerable groups in Cambodia.