RECTITUDE ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW STRATEGIC BRANCH IN 498 AND 500 GEYLANG ROAD, SINGAPORE



SINGAPORE, Rectitude Holdings Ltd (the ‘Company’ or ‘Rectitude’), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced the opening of a new branch at 498 and 500 Geylang Road, Singapore. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the Company’s local presence, improve accessibility to products in high-demand categories, and solidify its position as a leading provider of safety and industrial solutions in the region.

The new branch officially opened during the Company’s recent initial public offering and has been ramping up its operations since. The branch covers a total area of approximately 300 square meters (3,200 square feet) and stocks high-demand products that local businesses and institutions require to ensure consistent facility uptime and enhanced worker safety.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency