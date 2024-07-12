RECTITUDE CELEBRATES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING WITH NASDAQ BELL RINGING CEREMONY

Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the ‘Company’ or ‘Rectitude’), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced that its management team participated in a Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony at Capella Singapore. Nasdaq investor relations and IPO director for Asean, Hiren Krishnani, attended the ceremony. The bell ringing ceremony highlights the Company’s successful initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq. The Company began trading on Nasdaq on June 21, 2024 under the ticker symbol ‘RECT’.

‘This bell ringing ceremony marks a historic moment for all of us at Rectitude as we celebrate our successful listing on Nasdaq, one of the world’s premier equity markets,’ said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. ‘This represents the result of years of effort and dedication that our entire team has put into growing the Company. We are now looking forward to our next chapter and how we will provide long-term value for our

shareholders and continue to solidify our position as the leading provider of safety and industrial solutions in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia.’

Source: BERNAMA News Agency