Registered Mango Exporters Ready to Get Certified for China’s Markets

Registered mango farms and exporters are ready for a quality evaluation process for the certification to export the fruit to the markets in China, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries.

Scores of 48 mango farms and exporters have applied for the product quality certification, following the deal on fresh mango export between Cambodia and China in June this year, said H.E. Ngin Chhay, Director General of the ministry’s General Directorate of Agriculture.

The ministry has scheduled to inform the Chinese counterpart on the inspection and evaluation of the registered exporters as soon as possible in order to start exporting Cambodian mangoes to China during the harvest season next year, added the director general.

“We hope that by the end of this year, we can invite the Chinese side to come and make a final assessment. If the assessment is sufficient, we will start the exports.”

More than 100,000 hectares of land in Cambodia are being used to grow mango trees, especially in Kampong Speu, Kampot, Battambang and Banteay Meanchey provinces, and about 1.5 million tonnes of the fruits could be harvested.

Currently, Cambodia’s fresh mangoes are exported to the markets in the European Union, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Cambodia’s new markets in China are expected to absorb about 500,000 tonnes of fresh mangoes every year.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press