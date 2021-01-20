Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing Toolkit’ Capable of Processing 100 Tests Per Hour

Relay & Fio announce the launch of Fionet’s mobile, high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, for on-site rapid testing in high-volume settings

Fionet’s high-throughput modular configuration is capable of processing up to 100 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per hour with only 2 Fionet devices and 2 personnel, and can easily be scaled into the 1000s per hour with additional devices & personnel

The solution is well positioned to support the growing demand for high-volume testing solutions for airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces, schools, etc.

This solution is designed to turn around tests in as little as 20 minutes and requires a small physical footprint to allow processing at the point of sample collection

A growing body of research demonstrating the feasibility of using rapid antigen tests in airports including recent positive interim results from WestJet-YVR COVID-19 rapid testing study, where “results indicate that a rapid antigen testing approach is feasible for use in departing air travellers.”1

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (“Fio”) – together Fionet Rapid Response Group (“FRR”) – announce the launch of its high-throughput COVID-19 rapid testing solution, using its Fionet technology, to administer on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time tracking in high-volume settings like airports, sports & entertainment events, workplaces and schools.

Fionet’s high-throughput COVID-19 testing & tracking solution is a complete toolkit enabling rapid testing in high-volume settings using antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). The high-throughput toolkit acts as a “mobile testing lab”, enabling efficient onsite processing of RDTs, data capture and reporting in a variety of community-settings. A single modular processing setup, with optimized workflows, requires two Fionet mobile testing devices, 2 personnel, and tabletop accessories to process up to 100 rapid antigen tests per hour. The flexibility of Fionet allows output to easily be scaled to handle over 1,000 tests per hour with additional devices and personnel, making it a solution for nearly any type of RDT testing program. In addition, the solution is designed to turn around test results in as little as 20 minutes, for minimal wait times and disruptions to travel journeys.

“We are extremely excited to launch our Fionet high-throughput rapid testing solution to help support the growing demand for rapid testing in high-volume settings like airports, workplaces and schools. Our solution is designed to be scalable and affordable, both of which are critical to enable a dramatic scale up COVID-19 testing & tracking,” said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO of Fionet Rapid Response Group and CEO of Fio Corporation.

With this solution, FRR is well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunity for rapid COVID-19 testing solutions in industries that have been crippled by restrictions due to the pandemic. There is growing pressure to ramp up rapid testing capacity at places like airports, cruise ships, arenas, workplaces, and schools. This has become increasingly important with multiple reports of a new, faster spreading COVID-19 variant making its ways around the world.

1 Interim Results of the WestJet-YVR COVID-19 Rapid Testing Study

“Widespread rapid testing combined with real-time data tracking can be a powerful tool to proactively screen individuals and help prevent transmission so communities can begin to reopen with confidence and ultimately save both lives and livelihoods. There is a growing body of research that has demonstrated how rapid testing can be very useful, even in demanding settings like airports,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

Recently, Canada’s top two airlines, Air Canada and WestJet have announced plans to further reduce capacity and headcount, on top of major cuts made last year. Air Canada is cutting an additional 1,700 jobs and will now be operating at just 20% capacity compared to Q1 20192. This is on a backdrop of growing research demonstrating the feasibility of using rapid antigen tests in airports and other high-volume settings to screen travellers for COVID-19. Just this week, positive interim results were published from a WestJet-Vancouver International Airport COVID-19 rapid testing study, reporting that “results indicate that a rapid antigen testing approach is feasible for use in departing air travellers”, “participant feedback was resoundingly positive” and “the research team found that the test itself only takes around 15 to 20 minutes”.1

In addition, the CDC recently issued an order starting Jan 26, 2021, all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight. Both NAAT or antigen tests will be accepted.3

2 CBC News: Air Canada cutting about 1,700 jobs as it reduces capacity in response to pandemic restrictions

3 CDC Order for COVID-19 testing for all air passengers arriving in US

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a MedTech innovation Company headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.r elaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, developed and markets the world’s first integrated guidance & tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new category of solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management. Simultaneously, as an automated by-product of its clinical use, the platform captures and provides unprecedented frontline data to remote supervisors and stakeholders, enabling real-time remote tracking, insight distribution, and intervention. Fio operates globally in partnership with local distribution, service, and support organizations and also partners with other companies that license its technologies.

Website: www.fio.com

