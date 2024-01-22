Religious Freedom and Harmonisation in Cambodia Reaffirmed



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet re-assured about religious freedom and harmonisation in the Kingdom when he received Mr. Elder Dale G. Renlund, senior leader of Church of Jesus Christ, at the Peace Palace here this morning.

Mr. Elder Dale G. Renlund said the Church of Jesus Christ was committed to working with the Royal Government to improve the health sector in Cambodia.

Mr. Renlund briefed Samdech Thipadei on the Church of Jesus Christ’s contribution to some different activities in the areas of humanitarian work, education, health, and sanitation at the local level in Cambodia, adding that the Church of Jesus Christ is also planning to build a heart hospital in Siem Reap province.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his appreciation for the Church of Jesus Christ’s contribution to the enhancement of Cambodia’s health sector.

The Premier reaffirmed that Cambodia will continue to fully respect the freedom of religion and ensure religious harmony, which is an

important basis for achieving complete peace and stability in the nation.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse