Remarkable Rise of Cambodia’s Aquaculture

Cambodia has seen remarkable increase of aquaculture with in the last decade, according to the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

H.E. Minister Veng Sakhon, shared the notice recently underlining that Cambodia’s aquafarming rose from 50,000 tonnes in 2009 to more than 300,000 tonnes in 2019.

As targeted in the ministry’s strategy, Cambodia aims to achieve 740,000 tonnes of aquaculture by 2024, by securing an average growth of 20 percent annually.

The encouraging trend, he added, is made possible through government’s measures and policies in securing food security for the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press