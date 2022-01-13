Remington and Manchester United Extend Partnership

Manchester United Head of Academy Highlights Importance of Individuality and Confidence for Young Players

Remington Extends Partnership with Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) and Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) jointly announced today the extension of their global partnership, which will see Spectrum Brands’ iconic Remington personal care brand continuing its successful partnership as Manchester United Official Electrical Styling Partner.

As part of the announcement, Manchester United Head of Academy, Nick Cox, has spoken about the importance of instilling confidence in young players coming through the ranks.

As the head of one of the most famous and successful Academies in football, Nick says: “Our aim is to help instil confidence across the club’s Academy players as soon as they step through the door. These young players are looking to follow in the footsteps of regular first-teamers like Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay, and from experience, having confidence to be themselves is just as important as their footballing abilities within our youngest age groups.

“Our role in The Academy is not only to develop the boys as footballers, but also into well-rounded human beings who are comfortable and confident in who they are as individuals.

“We encourage all of them to showcase their own style and flair on the training pitch, which helps bring out the best of their abilities but also makes sure they enjoy the experience, too.

“I’m confident that over the coming years, we’ll continue to see exciting young players come through the Academy and into the first team.”

The partnership, which includes both the men’s and women’s teams, will see Remington and the club continue working together to deliver high-impact marketing campaigns and exceptional Remington Manchester United Collection styling products to Manchester United and Remington fans alike. The ongoing, multi-channel activation between Remington and Manchester United aims to celebrate the power of having the confidence to be yourself.

Since the launch of the partnership in 2019, Remington has created over 800 different consumer activations which have featured in over 50 different countries to a reach of over 1.1 billion Manchester United fans and followers globally. Remington’s pitch side advertising is also visible to a matchday TV audience of 3.5 billion football fans per annum.

The two global names have worked on many engaging and creative campaigns. Throughout the pandemic the Club and Remington, with the help of first team players, created useful ‘how to’ home haircut videos and fun style challenges. The latest collaboration promotes the ‘Give the Gift of Style’ a campaign featuring players Paul Pogba, David DeGea, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani helping out busy fans by wrapping Remington products for well deserving recipients.

A range of Remington co-branded products are now available in over 39 markets through Remington’s outlets and globally through the online club store, with two new products added to the collection earlier this year.

Manchester United Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson, comments:

“As a global household name, Remington products are synonymous with style and the success of its Manchester United Collection products is testament to this. However, our partnership extends beyond the amazing product range on offer, to creating interesting and exclusive content to engage with our fans, and promoting positive messaging around finding confidence in being you.

“We are very proud to extend our relationship with Remington and look forward to continuing to build on our successful partnership.”

Tim Wright, Vice President for Appliances at Spectrum Brands Holdings comments:

“The first three years of our partnership with Manchester United have been incredibly positive and enabled us to engage with fans of the club in exciting and creative ways.

“Extending the partnership is a fantastic opportunity to continue showcasing the quality and versatility of Remington products to passionate fans of the world’s biggest and most revered sports club.”

To watch the full interview with Nick Cox, visit https://youtu.be/ Q1WpfL4ElI8.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media and mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Remington

As a leading and widely recognized global brand of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Remington has been helping the world get ready for more than 80 years. Powered by decades of industry-leading innovation, Remington takes pride in being at the very cutting edge of technology. Remington works with top salon professionals from around the world to produce electrical personal care products that really work, care for you, and deliver superior results every single time. For more information about Remington, visit http://www. remingtonproducts.com/ (US) or https://eu.remington-europe. com/ (EU).

About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. Spectrum Brands, a member of the Russell 1000 index, generated fiscal 2020 net sales of approximately $4.0 billion. For more information visit www.spectrumbrands.com

