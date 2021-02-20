Renovation of National Roads 2 and 22 is 27 Percent Complete

AKP Phnom Penh, The rehabilitation of National Roads 2 and 22 has achieved about 27 percent of its total 30 month work.

The update was shared by the Ministry of the Public Works and Transport (MPWT) following the inspection visit of Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT H.E. Sun Chanthol to the renovation site yesterday.

Taken by Hanshin Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., the rehabilitation work will cost some US$56 million, a loan from the Republic of Korea and a budget of the Royal Government.

With a total length of 72.17 kilometres, the rehabilitation of National Road 2 starts from Takhmao roundabout to O’ Chambak roundabout, and for the National Road 22 renovation covers from O’ Chambak roundabout to Ang Tasom market.

H.E. Sun Chanthol encouraged the construction company to ensure agreed technical standards for long-term use.

He also urged the cooperation and understanding from travellers, especially the local people living along the two national roads.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press