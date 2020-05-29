Renovation Project of a Road Portion of NR6 in Siem Reap Over 90% Complete

Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) today updated the progress of renovation work of a portion of National Road No. 6 connecting Siem Reap airport roundabout to Kralanh district in the western part of the province.

According to a message posted on the MPWT’s Facebook page, the reconstruction work has now been achieved 94 percent and will be completed this year as scheduled.

Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transportation H.E. Sun Chanthol made an inspection visit of the renovation site yesterday.

The renovation of the almost-50-kilometre-long road portion, which began in December 2018, is estimated to cost some US$10.4 million funded by a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press