Rent24, Europe’s Leading Flexible Workspace Provider, About to Open Its First Location in the Metaverse With Primary.io

BERLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In light of the fundamental changes in the world of work, rent24, one of the leading providers of flexible workspaces, has reached a milestone to change the course of its future business model. With already more than 70 locations in Europe, the U.S. and Asia, rent24 is about to open its first location in the metaverse.

“The pandemic has changed the way we collaborate and the acceptance for virtual work has seen massive growth in popularity. Now is the time to create the perfect virtual environment where people can work and collaborate safely while being socially connected with their coworkers,” comments Robert Bukvić, founder of rent24, on the company’s expansion into the Metaverse. In order to create this future-oriented workspace, the business space provider has joined forces with PRIMARY, an industry-leading metaverse company that is operating in digital asset management, Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), and Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”). Being a first mover, PRIMARY has already designed its next-generation real estate marketplace. The enterprise’s cryptocurrency, the PRIMARY coin, launches on Feb. 23, 2022. The coin will be available on www.primary.io and uniswap.org.

The joint venture with PRIMARY is a one-of-a-kind event in the world of real estate as it marks a historical shift towards the highly rated virtual economy. “Our decision of moving into the metaverse does not only give rent24 a new strategic direction but a new business dimension. In fact, there is no physical location in this world that can host millions of people. In our workspace in the Metaverse, on the other hand, it is easy to connect with an endless number of talents and business partners,” says Bukvić.

rent24 is well-positioned to generate exceptional growth and purchase strategic land assets in the Metaverse with six years of experience in the flexible workspace industry and the continuous expansion of its brand universe with the successful co-living concept Casa Living. “We are extremely pleased with our progress and the exciting things in store for 2022 as we are on our way to building the world’s leading virtual real estate business in Europe. PRIMARY is the perfect fit for moving our digital assets in and out of virtual worlds,” says Bukvić.

rent24 is one of the leading providers of flexible workspaces worldwide. With the combination of flexible working environments as well as innovative food and fitness concepts, the company offers its members a full-service with a unique feel-good atmosphere. Established in Berlin in 2015 by its founder Robert Bukvić, rent24 encompasses more than 70 locations across Europe, the U.S., and Asia. For further information, please visit rent24.com.

PRIMARY is a decentralized platform for managing virtual real estate. The company’s mission is to solve common industry weaknesses by enabling its partners to maximize property transactions and expand investments while increasing sales through the transformative impact of the metaverse economy. As a properties dApp at its core, its ecosystem includes a first-of-its-kind marketplace for trading metaverse properties across different worlds, enabling participants to buy, sell, lease, and trade NFT backed virtual real-estate assets on the Blockchain. Further information can be found on the company’s website primary.io.

