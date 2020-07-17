Reopening of TVET Workshops, Labs, Assessment Centres and Exit Exams Allowed

Cambodia has allowed Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions under the ministry’s supervision to reopen workshops, labs, and capacity assessment centres, and organise in-class year-end exams.

The notification was reflected in a recent press release circulated by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

However, the reopening of the above-listed activities must ensure standard safety measures guided by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

The statement underlined that the ministry will set up a technical team to monitor and evaluate the compliance of the activities with the safety measures.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press