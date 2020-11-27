Repair of Statue at Siem Reap’s Angkor Wat Temple Finished

The repair of a statue at the south of Ruot Bakan in the peak of Siem Reap’s Angkor Wat Temple has been completed successfully.

The update was shared recently by APSARA National Authority, adding that the process of the statue renovation took quite some time.

According to Mr. Soy Sophearin, an official of Sculpture Conservation at the Department of Conservation of the Monuments in the Angkor Park and Preventive Archaeology, the statue had damages at the head, face and legs.

The statue was originally surrounded with walls of the Ruot Bakan room, but it was taken out of the walls during the French colonisation in Cambodia in 1943 for studies.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press